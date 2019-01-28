Another year, another crop of more than 2,600 amazing photos submitted to our annual photo contest. We’ve been hosting this contest four years now, and we’re still blown away by the talent and enthusiasm on display. Down East readers know how to capture what makes this state great, and narrowing down the entries was no easy task.

It’s a job that fell to staff photographer Benjamin Williamson and stalwart photo contributors Darylann Leonard, Michael D. Wilson, and Molly Haley. We winnowed the submissions down to a batch of semi-finalists in three categories: wildlife, landscape, and lifestyle. From there, the judges discussed and argued and ultimately settled on their faves. (A first-time-it’s-happened twist: though judges knew no details about the photographers, all nine winning photos this year were taken by Maine residents.)

Thanks to everyone who submitted, and special thanks to Sebago Brewing Co. for sponsoring this year’s contest and choosing a special brewers’ pick. Some 400,000 (!) visitors have checked out our online gallery of contest submissions — see which shots they picked as the top 10. And to stay informed about next year’s contest — or just bring more stunning Maine photography to your inbox — subscribe to our email newsletters.