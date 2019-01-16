Travel 01.15.19

2019 Down East Reader Photo Contest

TOP 10 READERS’ CHOICE

Another year, another crop of more than 2,600 amazing photos submitted to our annual photo contest. We’ve been hosting this contest four years now, and we’re still blown away by the talent and enthusiasm on display. Down East readers know how to capture what makes this state great! Here are the top ten Readers’ Choice favorites, as determined by your online votes.

Thanks to everyone who submitted, and special thanks to Sebago Brewing Co. for sponsoring this year’s contest. Some 340,000 (!) visitors have checked out our online gallery of contest submissions — see more of the photos here.

#1

On the Prowl

By Julia Studley

"A Common Loon (Gavia immer) emerges from the water holding a fresh catch for their chick."

#2

Downeast Puffin

By Laurie Pocher

"About as Downeast as you can get — A Puffin cruise out of Cutler Harbor took us to Machias' Seal Island to visit with a colony of 5,000+ puffins. This guy was kind enough to pose for me."

#3

Sunset at Doubling Point Lighthouse

By Nick Avery

#4

Victory Chimes

By Brenda Vanelli

Victory Chimes

#5

Swimming for Bass

By David G. Conley

" Luke Davis, who lives in Bar Harbor during the summer months, enjoyed 'swimming for bass' while on a multi-day canoe trip on Spednic Lake this past summer. Spednic lake is located in northern Washington County."

Swimming for Bass

#6

Camp Ellis

By Nlariviere

Camp Ellis

#7

Love on Top of a Mountain in Maine

By Chelsea Cyr

"Two lovers atop Cadillac Mountain."

Love on top of a Mountain in Maine

#8

Portland Sunset

By Jason Levasseur

Portland Sunset

#9

Autumn Sugarloaf Chairlift Ride

By Rob3Clark Photography

Autumn Sugarloaf Chairlift Ride

#10

In the Mist

By Mainelandscapes

"Sunrise Pond, Borestone Mountain."

Borestone Mountain

See more contest submissions and stay tuned for the winners chosen by our judges!

January 2019
