Another year, another crop of more than 2,600 amazing photos submitted to our annual photo contest. We’ve been hosting this contest four years now, and we’re still blown away by the talent and enthusiasm on display. Down East readers know how to capture what makes this state great! Here are the top ten Readers’ Choice favorites, as determined by your online votes.

Thanks to everyone who submitted, and special thanks to Sebago Brewing Co. for sponsoring this year’s contest. Some 340,000 (!) visitors have checked out our online gallery of contest submissions — see more of the photos here.