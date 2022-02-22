March 2022

Features

Best Places to Live in Maine

Thousands of readers helped us winnow the field. Can you see yourself in one of these eight Maine towns?

By Will Grunewald, Brian Keving, and Adrienne Perron

The Wolf of State Street?

John Glowa has spent decades arguing that wolves have a clandestine presence in Maine — never mind what state agencies say. Now, the perennial bee in wildlife officials’ bonnets is parlaying his canid crusade into a long-shot bid for governor. Can a voice in the wilderness become the leader of the pack?

By Peter Andrey Smith

When 30-year-old Alec Hartman passed away in 2019, after years of struggles with depression and anxiety, Maine lost a gifted photographer at the start of a promising career. His stirring images of landscapes and wildlife endure.

Text by Jennifer Finney Boylan

Special Advertising Section: Moving to Maine

What some of the Pine Tree State’s most enthusiastic transplants learned from relocating.

By Jennifer Van Allen

Departments

North by East

Spinning records on a frozen lake in Aroostook County. Looking back on a high-wire maritime rescue. Celebrating the global north at the Portland Museum of Art. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, spotting a way-off- course Steller’s sea eagle.

Food and Drink

A Searsport candy shop’s hot chocolate is the bomb, soup-filled dumplings at a Kittery noodle bar explode in your mouth, and a specialty seafood dealer tries to blow up the paradigm of Maine groundfishing.

Good Things from Maine

A Sabattus artist finds inspiration in found objects. The history of Lewiston-Auburn shoemaking gets a retread. Maine ski and board makers star in the latest Warren Miller flick.

Maine Homes

A South Portland flip turned forever home, woodstoves and silver ships (among other Maine-y antiques), and the retirement of Maine’s preeminent garlic expert.

+

Where In Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to January’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Maine Life Media’s Erin Ovalle, on Greenville.

On Our Cover: Downtown Belfast, by Benjamin Williamson.

Additional photos: Alec Hartman, Clayton Simoncic, Benjamin Williamson