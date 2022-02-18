Maine News You May Have Missed

Brooklin

Jon Wilson sold WoodenBoat magazine to two longtime employees 47 years after founding the publication in an off-the-grid cabin in nearby Brooksville. The sale also included the company’s two other magazine titles, shop, and boatbuilding school.

Bar Harbor

At final count, Acadia National Park racked up more than 4 million visits last year, exceeding the previous year’s total by more than a million and the previous record high by half a million. Booming shoulder-season travel contributed most to the increase.

Boothbay Harbor

A wayward Steller’s sea eagle was spotted in the Boothbay region, the first of its species recorded in the Lower 48. The large birds, with wingspans up to eight feet, are native to northeastern Asia and number only about 4,000.

Whiting

Josh Pond’s strawberry preserves got a 2022 Good Food Foundation award. The nonprofit foundation honors products that mix quality with sustainable and responsible practices. Rockland’s Bixby Chocolate, Freeport’s Maine Beer Co., and Biddeford’s Atlantic Sea Farms also won.

Bath

The Bath Iron Works shipyard completed its third and final Zumwalt-class destroyer for the U.S. Navy. For the past decade, the distinctively angular hulls and deckhouses — designed to evade radar — made the ships plenty conspicuous from Route 1’s Sagadahoc Bridge.

Portland

The Portland International Jetport announced that its main runway would close for two months, for $13.7 million worth of repairs and upgrades, starting in mid-April. The closure is expected to force some flights to reschedule.