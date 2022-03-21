Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

I grew up a few blocks away, so Capitol Park was our childhood playground. We played Frisbee there, had bike races, and learned to drive in the massive capitol parking lot when it was empty. In the summer, when it was hot out, I’d even find a cool corner inside the State House to sit and read a book. I moved back to Maine 11 years ago, after 30 years away, and now am frequently moved by the beauty of the park and capitol building. Everyone should make it a point to stand in the park and take in the view. I’m not embarrassed to say I do it often and always find it stunning.



— Maureen Milliken, Belgrade, Maine