Can You Name This Iconic Coastal Fort?

A mile off of Maine’s coast, this 19th-century fort is as stunning a sight as its name’s near-homonym suggests. It’s historic too, home to one of the largest surviving Civil War-era guns, weighing in at 300 pounds, although guns were never really necessary — nary a shot was ever fired there. In the early 1900s, a caretaker’s granddaughter was born inside the granite citadel, but during the ensuing World Wars, it was no place for kids, with a supply of naval mines stashed away.

Despite the scenery and history, the fort sees a rather paltry 10,000 visitors a year, as it’s only accessible via private boat. It’s also, of late, in need of frequent repairs in order to stay open to the public. The first real battle over the fort kicked off a few years ago, between preservationists and a developer who proposed turning the structure into a destination for shopping, dining, and lodging. More recently, a nonprofit Friends group has been raising money to keep the place up, and for now anyway, the preservationists seem to hold the high ground.

If you can name this iconic coastal fort, submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.

