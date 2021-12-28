January 2022

Features

Down East Reader Photo Contest

Seven years into our annual photo contest, readers keep on capturing Maine in new ways. This time around, our panel of judges picked standouts in three categories — wildlife, lifestyle, and landscape — from a pool of nearly 1,000 entries.

Face the Music!

Four dynamic acts to watch as Maine’s scene refinds its footing — plus, a dozen pandemic-era releases you might have missed.

By Will Grunewald, Brian Kevin, and Adrienne Perron

Eric Hopkins’s 115th Dream

Settling into his career’s third chapter, the North Haven artist, known for his aerial paintings of Penobscot Bay, is ready to be more than “the pointy-piney-island guy.”

By Brian Kevin

Departments

North by East

A chainsaw-wielding sculptor whose art is freezing, pro athletes’ hot custom cleats from a Lewiston teacher, and a new leader for Portland’s always-cool Mayo Street Arts. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, a roadrunner road-trips to Maine.

Food and Drink

New insight into what’s eating Maine shrimp. Sunday River downhillers can eat at a revamped après-ski hub. Schooner chef Annie Mahle’s new cookbook is full of good eats.

Good Things from Maine

A drummer quits the band and fires up a pyrography biz, and a renowned furniture maker bids adieu, while a shop for Wabanaki arts and crafts is just getting started in Old Town.

Maine Homes

A Greek Revival in Waldoboro with creative owners. An antiques dealer’s living room is full of . . . antiques. Also, three distinctly artsy houses hit the market.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to November’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Chase Morrill, of Maine Cabin Masters, on a Saddleback ski trail.

On Our Cover: Snowy egret in Scarborough Marsh, by Kerry A. Daly.

Additional Photos: Clayton Simoncic, Benjamin Williamson, and Tara Rice.