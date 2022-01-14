Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Ever since I was old enough to walk, I have been scrambling over the rocks at Pemaquid Point. This particular strip of granite was always my favorite, as I would pretend to face certain doom on either side if I placed a foot wrong while springing along its length. As a teen, I would sit in the lee of this formation having a cheeky cigarette. I have spent hours there, gazing seaward in contemplative serenity. It was on this rock, one August evening in 1994, where I committed to memory the words I spoke the following day, when I married my incredible wife, Natalie. We recently celebrated 27 years of marriage and, for the second time, Natalie’s victory over breast cancer. In 2011, we spread my brother-in-law’s ashes here, who sadly lost his battle. We are blessed to have a family cottage just a short walk from Pemaquid Point. Now, the fourth generation of little ones scrambles about on these rocks.



— Chris Coombs Bournemouth, England