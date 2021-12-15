Maine News You May Have Missed

Milbridge

An unnamed donor paid off the mortgage on the headquarters of Women for Healthy Rural Living, a small community- health nonprofit, and provided funds to turn the previously volunteer executive-director job into a salaried position.

Portland

After a tie — 8,529 votes apiece — Brandon Mazer defeated Roberto Rodriguez for a council seat via tiebreaker: the city clerk drew a name out of a bowl she brought from home. Then, a recount overturned the result in favor of Rodriguez.

Westbrook

A roadrunner hitched a ride on a moving truck from Nevada. Local police caught the stowaway and took it to Freedom’s Avian Haven bird rehab center, where an extra-warm habitat was prepared for the desert dweller.

Gardiner

A flatbed carrying 50 beehives rolled over on Route 24, creating quite a buzz. As bees swarmed, the driver, uninjured, arranged hives by the side of the road, hoping that the little pollinators would return.

Bar Harbor

The Princeton Review named College of the Atlantic the greenest school in the country for the sixth year running, for its recycling and conservation efforts, sourcing of local food, use of renewable energy, and other sustainability programs.

Farmington

The largest array of solar panels in New England commenced operation. At 490 acres, it’s expected to generate enough electricity to power 17,000 homes per year.