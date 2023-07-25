August 2023

August 2023 cover of Down East Magazine
wood-fired pizza from Il Leone, on Casco Bay’s Peaks Island
hiker at the summit of a mountain in the Maine’s 100 Mile Wilderness at sunrise
Where in Maine? August 2023

Features

The Phantom of the Allagash

Eighty years ago, an act of shocking violence in the Maine woods kicked off a sprawling manhunt that captivated observers around the country and became a true-crime phenomenon.

By Andrew Vietze

Where There’s a Mill, Is There a Way?

The scrappy eco-insulation startup TimberHP is taking a big swing by bringing Madison’s shuttered paper mill back online. Can a novel pulp product sow the seeds of a homegrown green-manufacturing success story?

By Kathryn Miles

Keeping It 100

Maine’s 100 Mile Wilderness is a rugged sanctuary of windswept peaks, backcountry ponds, and the remotest stretch of the Appalachian Trail — but you don’t need to be a grizzled thru-hiker to enjoy it.

Departments

North by East

A bird carver’s grandson tries to re-form the flock, the history of Kittery’s Memorial Bridge spans a century, and a PMA exhibit takes a snapshot of 50 years at boundary-blurring photo workshops in Rockport. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, three rare orange lobsters caught in one week, by one guy.

Food and Drink

Chef Lulu Ranta brings a James Beard award home to Monson. It’s a Peaks Island pizza party all summer long (and since it’s BYOB, you might want to pack some canned cocktails before catching the ferry).

Good Things from Maine

A summer guide to Maine-made tools, toys, and other gear to haul upta camp, from towels to travel posters and from fire starters to fishing-rod racks.

Maine Homes

A mid-century ranch in Biddeford gets a modern makeover. A South Bristol gardener digs into her rocky yard. And do antique Puerto Rican front doors threaten the Old Port’s historic character?

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to June’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

Columns

Room With a View. Books: Beachy Maine Romance.

My Favorite Place

Opera singer Kate Aldrich, on the Damariscotta River.

On our Cover: The White Cap summit, by Chris Shane.

Additional Photos: Cara Dolan, Chris Bennett, and Dave Waddell