August 2023

Features

The Phantom of the Allagash

Eighty years ago, an act of shocking violence in the Maine woods kicked off a sprawling manhunt that captivated observers around the country and became a true-crime phenomenon.

By Andrew Vietze

Where There’s a Mill, Is There a Way?

The scrappy eco-insulation startup TimberHP is taking a big swing by bringing Madison’s shuttered paper mill back online. Can a novel pulp product sow the seeds of a homegrown green-manufacturing success story?

By Kathryn Miles

Keeping It 100

Maine’s 100 Mile Wilderness is a rugged sanctuary of windswept peaks, backcountry ponds, and the remotest stretch of the Appalachian Trail — but you don’t need to be a grizzled thru-hiker to enjoy it.

Departments

North by East

A bird carver’s grandson tries to re-form the flock, the history of Kittery’s Memorial Bridge spans a century, and a PMA exhibit takes a snapshot of 50 years at boundary-blurring photo workshops in Rockport. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, three rare orange lobsters caught in one week, by one guy.

Food and Drink

Chef Lulu Ranta brings a James Beard award home to Monson. It’s a Peaks Island pizza party all summer long (and since it’s BYOB, you might want to pack some canned cocktails before catching the ferry).

Good Things from Maine

A summer guide to Maine-made tools, toys, and other gear to haul upta camp, from towels to travel posters and from fire starters to fishing-rod racks.

Maine Homes

A mid-century ranch in Biddeford gets a modern makeover. A South Bristol gardener digs into her rocky yard. And do antique Puerto Rican front doors threaten the Old Port’s historic character?

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to June’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

Columns

Room With a View. Books: Beachy Maine Romance.

My Favorite Place

Opera singer Kate Aldrich, on the Damariscotta River.

On our Cover: The White Cap summit, by Chris Shane.

Additional Photos: Cara Dolan, Chris Bennett, and Dave Waddell