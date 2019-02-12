Editor’s Note by Brian Kevin
I consider myself lucky to enjoy similar circumstances, to have work that not only provides a living but also feels fundamental to who I am, work I am paid for but that (most days, anyway) I would gladly do for free. I know that finding fulfillment in one’s work isn’t a privilege afforded everyone. I know too that not everyone looks to her job for that sort of satisfaction. But I get the impression that many transplants to Maine come seeking a kind of work-life harmony that has eluded them elsewhere, and one of my favorite things about my job is the opportunity to speak with those folks who seem to have found it.
Captain Walker and his crew recently welcomed us again, this time on a 45-mile run to their offshore lobstering grounds, for a photo feature by Gabe Souza that exhibits their dedication to their work (page 56). The farmers of the Greenhorns coterie, meanwhile, sustainable-agriculture advocates and publishers of The New Farmer’s Almanac, have clearly merged their profession with their passions (page 24). And Maine’s recently sworn-in governor, Janet Mills, has for years woven her love of poetry into the business of politicking and governance. “I think you incorporate literature and poetry into what you do,” she told writer Katy Kelleher for this month’s feature (page 64). “I think there is always a place for literature and poetry in a person’s life and profession.”
However you hope to blend or balance your calling and your livelihood, here’s hoping you are as lucky in achieving it as those in this issue. And may you find room to do so here in Maine.
Brian Kevin
Editor in chief
bkevin@downeast.com.
Features
Where My Soul Can Take a Rest
By Leah Hurley, Brian Kevin, Jamie Lovley, Genevieve Morgan, and Jillian Bedell
Offshore
A small but growing number of Maine lobstermen are turning to offshore fishing in the winter: a photo essay from aboard the lobsterboat Sea Glass.
Photographed by Gabe Souza
Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue
Janet Mills is governor, and she’s a poet too. A look at the lyrical side of Maine’s new governor.
By Katy Kelleher
+
Special Advertising Section: Camps
Camp Sunshine in Casco makes the classic Maine summer camp experience accessible for kids with life-threatening illnesses.
By Jennifer Van Allen
Departments
North by East
The man behind Portland’s Kotzschmar Organ has a mission, unconventional screen art comes to the Farnsworth, and a new farmers’ almanac takes an esoteric approach. Plus, a spinning ice disc wins hearts in Maine Dispatches.
Food & Drink
Seaweed teas from Portland, Biddeford’s New American hotspot Elda, and a cool comeback for downtown Thomaston hangouts.
Good Things from Maine
Handmade handbags from a half-dozen Maine artisans. Plus, our contributors’ favorite whatnot, from Brunswick record stacks to Vinalhaven soaps.
Maine Homes
A rethought Greek Revival in Camden and a glimpse into designer Kazeem Lawal’s well-curated living room.
+
Where in Maine
Maine Moment
Dooryard
Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to January’s Where in Maine, and more.
Room With a View
My Favorite Place
Skier Sam Morse on his Sugarloaf upbringing and his favorite run.
On the cover: Certified forest therapist Jeff Brogan, at the Wells Reserve at Laudholm, by Michael D. Wilson
Additional photos: Mark Fleming; Gabe Souza; Mat Tronger