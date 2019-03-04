A Thomaston Turnaround?

173 Main St. 207-354-5145.

Ever since Billy’s Tavern closed in 2014 and a replacement pub shuttered in a matter of months, downtown Thomaston hasn’t had a watering hole. That finally changed last summer with the arrival of the Block Saloon. It’s more polished than Billy’s ever was, with mod furnishings, craft cocktails, and small plates, but it still brings in a convivial neighborhood crowd. The name nods to both the business district — locally known as “the block” — and the space’s past as a 19th-century saloon. This modern iteration, snug and warmly lit, with a handsome wooden skiff hanging above the bar, feels like it belonged here all along.