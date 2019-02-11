Agnes Bushell was tired. It was a Saturday in mid-May 1975, and for months, she’d been editing a book of poetry, a thin volume she called Balancing Act: A Book of Poems by Ten Maine Women. The work was driven by her frustration with the state’s literary establishment — male publishers and editors who didn’t care much for what women wanted to put into verse — but now, she wrote in her diary, she felt “extremely malaise, eyes and face hurt, couldn’t breathe, it hurt to talk.” In a bookstore on Portland’s Congress Street, though, friends and colleagues were gathering. So, “dressed like a publisher” and feeling “totally uncomfortable,” Bushell swallowed her anxiety and headed to the book launch.

The party was attended by the 10 Maine women of the collection’s subtitle, many of them previously unpublished poets, along with their partners, family members, and friends. Among them was a 28-year-old law student named Janet Mills.

Mills seemed quiet and serious, Bushell recalls, and she brought along her brother, Peter, as her plus-one. She had two poems in Balancing Act, both free verse. One of them, called “He looks in the metal waters,” described a man seemingly going through a melancholy breakfast routine. The other, about death, was titled “This fussy fatality.” It begins:

This fussy fatality I have found must

belong to some god-like dog-day dreamer

who, falling under the frequency of

the full moon, forgets us,

blinded by forgeries of the past,

his eyes two telescopes of time turned inward.

Bushell remembers that Mills’s poems felt different from the other submissions, many of which were autobiographical and confessional, focused on the poets’ daily lives of child-rearing and mothering. Janet’s poems, by contrast, “felt like a relief,” Bushell says. “They use language in a wonderful way, as though it were the words themselves she cared about. They’re playful and witty and weren’t bogged down with angst.” Mills’s brother stayed at the party until every poet had autographed his copy of the book, but not Mills. “She came breezing through,” Bushell remembers. “We met her, she was delightful, and then she left.”

Last December, Bushell and Mills met again, this time at Space Gallery, a cozy, club-like arts venue in downtown Portland and an unlikely place for Maine’s governor-elect to turn up unannounced on a Saturday night. A crowd of a few dozen was celebrating the publication of Balancing Act II, a decades-late sequel, of sorts, again edited by Bushell and collecting the work of Maine women poets. Mills, who’d been elected governor six weeks prior, isn’t in the new book, but she delivered an off-the-cuff speech about the importance of verse in her personal and political life, about how an appreciation of poetry leads to better understandings of ourselves and our world. Bushell was touched by the appearance.

“We invited her to come, but I didn’t think she would,” she says. “She was very humble. She bought a book and had all the poets sign it. It was lovely.”