OUR FAVORITE LETTER
Where in Maine?
January 2019
Danforth Street, Portland
Photograph by Benjamin Williamson
Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from January’s photo of Danforth Street, Portland.
These row houses are off Danforth Street in Portland. Visiting the Victoria Mansion for my birthday recently, I was struck by these beautiful houses and took their picture even before we went into the mansion. What a historically interesting area, with a southern hotel magnate owning a summer home in Maine during the Civil War and a slave trader next door! Nothing is ever as simple as it seems.
— Charles Annable, Topsham, Maine