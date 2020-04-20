Features

The 2020 Great Maine Scavenger Hunt

It’s the ultimate summer planner: 37 activities across seven categories in every corner of the state. Pick a few or commit to the whole adventure — either way, a great Maine summer awaits.

Outdoors

By boat, bike, or boots. In a bog or on a bay. There’s never a wrong way to get out and enjoy some fresh air.

Food & Drink

Local fruit in wine and cobbler, seafood in shells and on buns, and a late-night food-truck rally to wash it all down.

History

Step into a 1700s home, an 1800s runaway-cattle pound, and a 1900s one-room schoolhouse.

Arts & Culture

Get in on the act, whether boogying at Bates quad or kazoo-ing on a Rockport hilltop.

Doing Good

Clean up the coast, count butterflies in a garden, and find your own way to help a local community.

Family

Splish-splashing in a tide pool, movies in the park, ice cream on a dairy farm — Maine summers are all-ages fun.

Landmarks

Heed the call of a very large loon, ferry to an island lighthouse, and discover a piece of Down East history.

+

Special Advertising Section: Bath

Steeped in heritage, the City of Ships charts a new course.

By Jennifer Van Allen

Departments

North by East

A mineralogy museum in Bethel really rocks, a World War II hero from Indian Island keeps history alive, and a collection of E. B. White letters helps highlight another classic Maine writer. Plus, UMaine techies prepare for liftoff in Maine Dispatches.

Food and Drink

Appleton is where the water buffalo roam, Damariscotta is where River House serves up simple goodness, and Portland is where baker Atsuko Fujimoto puts Japanese twists on cakes and croissants.

Good Things from Maine

In her Waldoboro studio, weaver Sarah Hotchkiss works with a passion that looms large. Also, Maine’s only typewriter repairman hammers away, and a fantastical D&D-inspired artist shows us how she rolls.

Maine Homes

A young family finds itself at home in Falmouth, and a Portland couple brings a slice of country to town by making their yard into a flowering meadow.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to March’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Timelines: The Twilight of Margaret Chase Smith. Tales of the 2019 Scavenger Hunt. Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Public radio’s David Brancaccio on Lubec Channel.

On the cover: Swimming at Pleasant Lake in Casco, by Raymond Forbes.

Additional photos: Juri Pozzi; Cara Dolan; Stacey Cramp; Marina French