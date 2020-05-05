The Life and Times of Charles Norman Shay

By Will Grunewald

Photographs courtesy of Charles Norman Shay

Charles Norman Shay grew up on the Penobscot Nation’s Indian Island reservation, near Old Town. Every summer, his family made a living by selling handmade baskets beside Route 1, down along the coast. In 1943, a year after he graduated from high school, he was drafted and trained as an Army medic. Now, on the 75th anniversary of V-E day, Shay is still keeping alive his history — and the history of the thousands of other Native Americans who fought in World War II.