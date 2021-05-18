Features

Where to Eat Now

After more than a year of adapting and adjusting, Maine’s restaurant scene is as dynamic as ever. With the summer ramping up, these 20 spots — classic to contemporary, classy to casual — are where we can’t wait to grab a table (or a take-out feast).

Fish Like a Mainer

Wade into some quintessential ways to wet a line, learn your native species, and meet the anglers who intimately know Maine’s streams, lakes, and coastline in our whopper of a guide to Vacationland fishing.

A fatal shark attack last summer jolted Mainers into acknowledging that great whites regularly swim off our shores — and that there’s plenty about them we don’t know.

By Kathryn Miles

North by East

A young birder has a Big Year, while two old windjammers sail into their 150th year. There’s

a new book about growing up Down East and a new arts collaborative in Waterville. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, a real-life treasure hunt.

Food and Drink

Portland’s non-dairy delight, a farm bakery’s fluffy focaccia, USM’s high-tech beer laboratory, and Bridgton’s barbecue open house.

Good Things from Maine

A Caribbean transplant stitches swimsuits in landlocked Lewiston. Portland has its own mad hatter. The Maine Historical Society’s dress collection makes a fashion statement.

Maine Homes

A potter dreams up a Spanish Revival in Hollis, and a Portland couple spends three decades creating a flowery urban oasis.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to April’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

My Maine: Mom’s Crab Hammer. Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Maine Preservation’s Greg Paxton, on the Mayo Mill in Dover-Foxcroft.

On Our Cover: Chicken and waffles at Augusta’s State Lunch, by Mark Fleming.

Additional Photos: Benjamin Williamson, Abby Johnson-Ruscansky, and Clayton Simoncic.