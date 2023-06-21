Features

Do Go Chasing Waterfalls

From roadside chutes to backcountry cascades, tiny slides to dramatic plunges, here’s where to find our favorite falls.

by Adrienne Perron and Brian Kevin

Wet, Hot Lakeside Summer

Pontoon flotillas! Dance parties! Disco-themed booze cruises! The little town of Naples is one big party all season long — and nowhere else in Maine is quite like it.

by Jaed Coffin

Blasts from the Past

Restaurants come and restaurants go, but these time-tested diners, lodges, lobster shacks, and more only get better with age.

Departments

North by East

The high-tech equipment that aids LifeFlight of Maine, the end of the Maine Sea Goddess’s reign, and an Aroostook-reared poet with home on the brain. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, L.L.Bean goes dark on social.

Food and Drink

Gifford’s Ice Cream recovers from a factory fire, Trudy Bird’s Ølbar brings Scandinavia to North Yarmouth, and Veazie’s Korean Dad hosts a buffet of global pop-ups.

Good Things from Maine

A unique South Porland welding school blazes a path for those underrepresented in the trades. Also, a roundup of Maine-made skin-care and a visit with the volunteer knitters of the Loose Ends Project.

Maine Homes

Orono gardeners go big on hostas, determined cottagers go off-grid in Harpswell, and a Brunswick inn launches an innkeeper essay contest.

+

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, responses to May’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

Columns

Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Swordfishing captain Linda Greenlaw, on Surry’s Morgan Bay.

On Our Cover: Long Lake, in Naples, by Mat Trogner.

Additional Photos: Benjamin Williamson, Kelsey Kobik, and Nicole Wolf