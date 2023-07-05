Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

As a youngster, my sailing class would sail to Reid State Park from Southport Island. The long-time director of the program told us a very rich man from away had given the park to the state of Maine. The previous year, my sixth-grade class had read The Great Gatsby, and I assured my other young sailors that it was definitely Gatsby who had generously donated this beautiful piece of land. (I later found out that it was actually Walter E. Reid.) Last summer, life came full circle. I got married on the west side of Southport Island and had a clear view of Georgetown. For one brief moment, I felt I was back at Reid, confidently telling my friends about the Great Gatsby and his wonderful gift.

— Jeremy Marks, Stafford, Virginia