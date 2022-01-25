February 2022

Features

The Golden Age of Maine Pizza Is Now

From old-school parlors to chi-chi Neapolitan joints to brick ovens on trailers, Vacationland has more and better pie purveyors than ever before.

By Will Grunewald, Brian Kevin, Adrienne Perron, Joe Ricchio, and Joel Crabtree

Downhill from Here

A snow (and speed) lover’s guide to Maine sledding.

By Jennifer Hazard

Burn So Bright

In Maine, heating with wood is more than a tradition — it’s a way of life. In an excerpt from her new memoir Woodsqueer: Crafting a Sustainable Rural Life, Gretchen Legler reflects on the pleasures of the hearth — and of the labor that keeps the home fires burning.

Special Advertising Section: Aging

How advocates for older adults are working to make the Pine Tree State more livable and sustainable for retirees. Plus, a guide to retirement communities.

By Jennifer Van Allen

Departments

North by East

A Brunswick aerospace company plans rocket launches down east, a Michigan company adds Maine ski terrain to its portfolio, and an essay collection considers Maine’s role in the organics movement. Plus, in Maine Dispatches, a hemisphere-trotting lobster buoy.

Food and Drink

On MDI, a restaurateur turned salumist opens Colvard & Company. In Waterville, Front & Main is a hotel restaurant without the hotel guests. All over Maine, they’re parsing the new “right to food” amendment.

Good Things from Maine

Six Maine-made charcuterie boards that are ready for their close-up, three Maine-made cards for your valentine, one Maine-made oud that’s unlike any other stringed instrument.

Maine Homes

The never-ending renovation of an Edgecomb schoolhouse and the everlasting ardor behind three historic love nests. Plus, Maine Preservation’s new executive director talks plans for the enduring nonprofit.

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to December’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Cookbook author Chris Toy, on Merrymeeting Bay.

On Our Cover: The state of Maine pizza, by Derek Bissonnette.

Additional photos: Benjamin Williamson, Sienna Clough, and Danielle Sykes