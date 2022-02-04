3 Maine-Made Cards for Your Valentine

Scarborough-based Courtney Andrews’s card collection is cute and punny, and this “You Light Up My Life” card and her “You’re One in Two Million” blue-lobster card (an homage to the odds of catching the rare blue bug) are particularly Maine-y. The manager of Freeport’s Mangy Moose gift shop, Andrews has been operating her art business, Scribbles and Doodlez, on the side since 2019, selling prints and cards with drawings of food, animals, and Maine’s lighthouses. $5.