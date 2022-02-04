3 Maine-Made Cards for Your Valentine

By Adrienne Perron
From our February 2022 issue
Light Up My Life
Scarborough-based Courtney Andrews’s card collection is cute and punny, and this “You Light Up My Life” card and her “You’re One in Two Million” blue-lobster card (an homage to the odds of catching the rare blue bug) are particularly Maine-y. The manager of Freeport’s Mangy Moose gift shop, Andrews has been operating her art business, Scribbles and Doodlez, on the side since 2019, selling prints and cards with drawings of food, animals, and Maine’s lighthouses. $5.
Love Rain
Molly O. Fedarko, of Camden, considers herself more a doodler than an artist: her drawings have a whimsical, stick-figure look, striking what she describes as a balance between “fine design and light-hearted silliness.” Her love-themed cards, like “Love Rain,” are romantic, playful, and quirky. $3.50.
You Are Loved
A printmaker and graphic designer, Portland’s Jaime Wing specializes in non-digital prints. Wing uses woodblocks to print the people embracing in this “You Are Loved” card, then letterpresses the words over the image. Because they’re entirely handmade, no two cards in this collection are the same. $5.50.