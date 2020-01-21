February 2020

Features

We went shanty-hopping on Aroostook County’s Long Lake during the state’s largest ice-fishing derby. The bite is on!

Photographed By Michael D. Wilson

Braaap-ers’ Delight

It’s snowmobile season in the County, where sledding is a way of life — and for good reason.

By Mitchell Breton

“There’s Just Something Here That Gives Us This Sense of Identity.”

What are Aroostook County values, and why should they matter to the rest of us? We asked Kathryn Olmstead, a founding editor of the County’s beloved Echoes magazine.

Interview By Brian Kevin

Special Advertising section: Retirement

A resource for those seeking age-friendly towns, active lifestyles, and retirement communities in Vacationland.

By Jennifer Van Allen

Departments

North by East

A chainsaw collection in Allagash, a departed landmark in Deboullie, and another act for biathelte and hometown hero Russell Currier. Also, a $10,000 caper in Maine Dispatches.

Food and Drink

Two Rivers Lunch doesn’t mess with the family cookie recipe, Dolly’s Restaurant is the go-to for Franco-American chow, and craft beer in the County gets truly local.

Good Things from Maine

The Aroostook Band of Micmacs revives porcupine-quill embroidery, and Smyrna’s Amish-run general store is a community hub. Plus, the finer points of building antler light fixtures.

Maine Homes

A peek inside a Victorian stunner in Presque Isle and a survey of the County’s ingeniously oddball mailboxes.

Where in Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to December’s Where in Maine, and more.

Columns

Timelines: How the Aroostook War Shaped Maine, Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Indigenous education champion Dr. Marie Battiste on Nickerson Lake.

On the cover: Aroostook farm country, by Paul Cyr

Additional photos: Michael D. Wilson