February 2020

Hard Water Heritage
We went shanty-hopping on Aroostook County’s Long Lake during the state’s largest ice-fishing derby. The bite is on!
Photographed By Michael D. Wilson
Braaap-ers’ Delight
It’s snowmobile season in the County, where sledding is a way of life — and for good reason.
By Mitchell Breton
“There’s Just Something Here That Gives Us This Sense of Identity.”
What are Aroostook County values, and why should they matter to the rest of us? We asked Kathryn Olmstead, a founding editor of the County’s beloved Echoes magazine.
Interview By Brian Kevin
Special Advertising section: Retirement
A resource for those seeking age-friendly towns, active lifestyles, and retirement communities in Vacationland.
By Jennifer Van Allen
North by East
A chainsaw collection in Allagash, a departed landmark in Deboullie, and another act for biathelte and hometown hero Russell Currier. Also, a $10,000 caper in Maine Dispatches.
Food and Drink
Two Rivers Lunch doesn’t mess with the family cookie recipe, Dolly’s Restaurant is the go-to for Franco-American chow, and craft beer in the County gets truly local.
Good Things from Maine
The Aroostook Band of Micmacs revives porcupine-quill embroidery, and Smyrna’s Amish-run general store is a community hub. Plus, the finer points of building antler light fixtures.
Maine Homes
A peek inside a Victorian stunner in Presque Isle and a survey of the County’s ingeniously oddball mailboxes.
Dooryard
Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to December’s Where in Maine, and more.
Timelines: How the Aroostook War Shaped Maine, Room With a View.
My Favorite Place
Indigenous education champion Dr. Marie Battiste on Nickerson Lake.
On the cover: Aroostook farm country, by Paul Cyr
Additional photos: Michael D. Wilson