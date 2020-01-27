Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Sunday River
Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from December’s photo of Sunday River.
Winter Sundays in the ’70s were spent in the back of my family’s wood-paneled Vista Cruiser station wagon shuttling to and from Sunday River. Even to a young punk, this particular stretch of road represented both the quiet before the day and the complete but satisfying exhaustion after a day of pounding down the slopes. I would eat any leftover food in the cooler on the way home to Brunswick, because I had spent all day keeping up with my older brother. I loved how complete I felt as I absorbed the serenity and beauty of rural Maine. I’m still a barn fan. — Mary MacLean, Bozeman, Montana