A Photo Tribute to Maine’s Ice-Fishing Heritage

The Long Lake Ice Fishing Derby, which marks 15 years in 2020, actually takes place across 10 different bodies of water in northern Aroostook County. More than 1,100 anglers registered in 2019, with top fishermen awarded more than $50,000 in cash and prizes for catching the largest salmon, togue, brook trout, and other species. Above: Derby participants haul augers, skimmers, tip-ups, rods, and other tools; in their ice shack, brothers Reno (left) and Terry Voisine, of Frenchville and St. Francis, respectively, await fish; Lisa Levasseur, of Presque Isle, sets her tip-up, which suspends bait in the water and raises a flag when a fish strikes; one prize is awarded for the most perch caught. Below: The derby awards prizes for youth and adults.