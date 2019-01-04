Chalk it up to better marketing, milder winters, some new outdoor-rec opportunities, or just a boost in hardiness among would-be tourists, but in the last six years, overnight visitation to Maine has grown more dramatically in winter than in any other season. Nearly 3.5 million leisure travelers spent a night (or longer) in Maine last winter — that’s a 13 percent leap over the previous year and nearly a million more visitors than in 2012. And it’s hard to blame all those new wintertime tourists. From Woolwich to Waterville to Kokadjo to Katahdin Woods and Waters, more than a dozen new winter trail systems have come online since the start of the decade. In many of the state’s more traveled destination towns, year-round lodging isn’t as rare as it once was. Several of the four-season inns, lodges, and hotels on the following pages didn’t exist at all a few years back; others have welcomed new owners with their sights set on offering warmer winter welcomes.

Sorry snowbirds, but it’s all good news for those of us who don’t mind layering up and taking advantage of everything — from quiet woods to cozy galleries to lodging bargains to reservation-free dining — that Maine has to offer in winter.