1. On Sundays, hit up the Kittery Community Market for picnic supplies, live music, and a kids’ corner with art and science projects.

2. See what 40,000 pounds of candy looks like at Yummies Candy & Nuts in Kittery.

3. Visit Fort McClary State Historic Site, also in Kittery, where an 18th-century fort overlooks the Piscataqua River.

4. Make faces at the monkeys (not the white tiger) at York’s Wild Kingdom.

5. Play Skee-Ball, Pac-Man, Donkey Kong, and more at the retro Fun-O-Rama arcade pavilion on York Beach.

6. See Bernard Langlais’s whimsical wooden creatures in the seaside sculpture garden at the Ogunquit Museum of American Art — come Wednesday mornings for kiddie story time and crafts.

7. Pick your own strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and even tomatoes at Spiller Farm in Wells.

8. Hit the Scoop Deck near Wells Beach to choose from among a whopping 72 flavors of ice cream.

9. Ride a restored streetcar at the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport.