Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from October.

Oh, the smile that came to my face, and the flood of memories, when I saw October’s photo from the Height of Land, overlooking Mooselookmeguntic Lake. We were fortunate enough to make the trek each summer to my aunt and uncle’s camp on the lake. My earliest pictures of this view were taken with my Brownie camera in the mid-1960s. Some years, the early morning fog would be so thick that neither Toothaker Island nor the lake were visible. More than 50 years later, this view still takes my breath away.