Can You Name This Midcoast Nature Reserve and Recreation Hub?

The roots of this midcoast nature preserve stretch back to the 1990s, when the couple who owns an adjacent farm started buying up tracts of woods. Over the years, they cut trails and started inviting the public to enjoy them. As word spread, they also started inviting birders, naturalists, and other experts to lead walks and presentations. Now, the property measures about 1,000 acres and is protected by a local land trust that uses it to host everything from outdoor concerts to chainsaw-safety courses. In warmer months, hiking and fishing are popular activities. This time of year, staff and volunteers transition into ski, fat-tire, and snowshoe season, packing down many miles of Nordic trails and keeping the warming hut nice and toasty. For much of the winter, gear rentals are available on weekends. And while most visitors just stop through for a few hours at a time, cabins, campsites, and a yurt are reservable year-round, offering ski-in-ski-out accommodations.

