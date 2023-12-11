Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Somesville Bridge
Photo by Benjamin Williamson

Somesville Bridge

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from October’s photo.

When I was very little, four or five years old, maybe even younger, I first saw the Somesville Bridge. Back then, I didn’t take to it right away. Over the years, it’s become something of a friend. Since my family visits Mount Desert Island quite frequently, I am lucky to see it often and I love it. It is one of my favorite features because it becomes one with the seasons.

Adelaide Darling (age 10), Thorndike, Maine

Down East magazine, December 2023

Get all of our latest stories delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Subscribe to Down East magazine.