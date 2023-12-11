Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

When I was very little, four or five years old, maybe even younger, I first saw the Somesville Bridge. Back then, I didn’t take to it right away. Over the years, it’s become something of a friend. Since my family visits Mount Desert Island quite frequently, I am lucky to see it often and I love it. It is one of my favorite features because it becomes one with the seasons.

— Adelaide Darling (age 10), Thorndike, Maine