Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

On a road heading out of Rockland, my husband and I came across a strange statue in the middle of a field. Upon exiting the car, we saw this doleful, quirky statue resembling Richard Nixon. Suddenly, a blue-jeaned, ruddy-faced man with a cap on his unruly hair came toward us and asked if we would like to see his barn. With a great sense of adventure, we delightedly assented and proceeded into a world of wonder, with a man whom we later learned was Bernard Langlais.

— Edythe Hewitt, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin