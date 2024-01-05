Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Photo by Dave Waddell

Langlais Art Preserve

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from November’s photo.

On a road heading out of Rockland, my husband and I came across a strange statue in the middle of a field. Upon exiting the car, we saw this doleful, quirky statue resembling Richard Nixon. Suddenly, a blue-jeaned, ruddy-faced man with a cap on his unruly hair came toward us and asked if we would like to see his barn. With a great sense of adventure, we delightedly assented and proceeded into a world of wonder, with a man whom we later learned was Bernard Langlais. 

Edythe Hewitt, Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin

Down East magazine, January 2024

