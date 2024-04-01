Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

My mother, Jane Senter, was born and grew up at 163 Park Row — a gold-colored house with black shutters. My mom was the youngest of eight children born to my grandparents Emma and Wilbur Senter. Emma, a Brunswick native, grew up in a seafaring family (by age 16, she had sailed around Cape Horn 14 times). Wilbur, a dry-goods salesman, went on to establish Senter’s department stores, which were an icon for many years in several Maine communities. At one time, there were 10 stores in the state, and the main one was in Brunswick. It’s now called Senter Place. As you can tell, I am very proud of the Senter family that lived at 163 Park Row.

— Liz Burnham, of South Bristol, Maine