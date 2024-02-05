Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson, Maine
Photo by Dave Waddell

Hidden Valley Nature Center

Each month, Down East editors select our favorite response to “Where in Maine?” Here is our favorite letter from December’s photo.

Not only do I know where this is but also who it is. This is a photo of my family skiing last winter at Hidden Valley Nature Center. This is my happy place, where I slip away to bask in the restorative properties of the natural world with friends, loved ones, and students. I am so grateful for this special spot that is gorgeous in every season and all types of weather, where I can step into hiking boots or skis and be wrapped in the welcoming arms of the woods. It’s a place for everyone, and I’m so glad it’s right in my backyard.

Kat Cassidy, Alna, Maine

