Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Not only do I know where this is but also who it is. This is a photo of my family skiing last winter at Hidden Valley Nature Center. This is my happy place, where I slip away to bask in the restorative properties of the natural world with friends, loved ones, and students. I am so grateful for this special spot that is gorgeous in every season and all types of weather, where I can step into hiking boots or skis and be wrapped in the welcoming arms of the woods. It’s a place for everyone, and I’m so glad it’s right in my backyard.

— Kat Cassidy, Alna, Maine