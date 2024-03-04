Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

I certainly, with great fondness, remember the Brown Mountain Gatehouse that sits atop the hill leading into Northeast Harbor. My father was the chief park naturalist at Acadia during the ’40s, ’50s, and ’60s, and for a majority of my youth, this was “home.” From third grade until I was a senior in high school, this was where the bus left me after school. I once remember climbing onto the school bus and having a first grader pulling on my sleeve to ask, “Is it cold in your castle?” Far from it, my castle was roomy yet cozy on bitterly cold winter nights with family gathered around a gigantic fireplace, both of my parents telling stories of days gone by.

— John Favour, Northeast Harbor, Maine