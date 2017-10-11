Buy this issue Special Subscription Offer Download app
Editor’s Note by Kathleen Fleury
Not long after I moved back to Maine from New York City — 10 years ago this month — my thinking about meat, and about burgers in particular, started to change. After I watched the documentary Food, Inc., I could no longer in good conscience order the two-cheeseburger meal from McDonald’s. The film had taught me things I couldn’t unlearn, and I wanted to know where my meat — and my food in general — came from.
In Maine, we’re lucky to have so many farms that have embraced — or have always adhered to — sustainable and ethical farming strategies. I make most of my family’s burgers with beef from Aldermere Farm, where black-and-white Belted Galloways graze on a picturesque spread in Rockport. Our friends work there, and we know kids who meet for 4-H there. I also support Wolfe’s Neck Farm in Freeport, Pineland Farms in New Gloucester, and Caldwell Family Farm in Turner. When we go out to eat, I look for farm names on menus, and I’ll usually decline a burger if it’s not from a local source.
Lest you think me a snob, though, I should mention that my go-to burger comes from a gas station — Tolman Pond Market on Route 90 in Rockport, which uses grass-fed beef butchered just down the road at Warren’s Curtis Custom Meats. And from time to time, I will still eat a burger with less of a pedigree. Scott’s Place in Camden? Fat Boy Drive-In in Brunswick? Those burgers are absolutely delicious.
Some of my favorites made our list of “Maine’s 30 Greatest Burgers,” which begins on page 72. As you’ll discover, there’s a lot to a burger. Serious foodies talk about beef, like wine, having terroir, a set of unique characteristics deriving from the environment where it was grown. And the farmers, chefs, and restaurants of our increasingly food-forward state all add their own mystique. (Heck, fishermen too, if our lobster-adorned cover burger, from Old Orchard Beach’s Butcher Burger, is any indication.)
A commitment to eating local — be it meat, fish, produce, or otherwise — fits the spirit of this season, a time when we recognize and give thanks for the source of our sustenance. There is no better place than Maine to eat delicious food. So consider this issue a thanksgiving of sorts — to our farmers, chefs, and animals, and to this parcel of earth. Bon appétit and happy Thanksgiving!
Features
Maine’s 30 Greatest Burgers
From mom-and-pop diners, hole-in-the wall pubs, and fancy-pants kitchens all across the state, these are the juicy little beauties most worth road tripping for.
By Joe Ricchio and the Down East staff
The Fire and the Feast
Aficionado of all things historic, Scott Hanson does Thanksgiving in early-19th-century (high) style.
By Hannah Holmes
Liberty’s Prison
In Maine’s maximum-security lockup, Warden Randall Liberty is offering inmates gardens, therapy, and a sense of purpose.
By Jesse Ellison
Departments
Where in Maine?
Connect
The Mail
North by East
Opinions, Advisories, and Musings from the Length and Breadth of Maine
Vacation Man
A Day at the Beach With Humorist John Hodgman
Down East Dispatches
News You May Have Missed
Rooms of Their Own
Famous homes bound by a common literary thread
Save the U-Haul Depot!
Historic Preservation Gets Mod
Special Section: Shop
Your Guide to Maine’s Best Locally Made Gifts, Products, and More
Dooryard
Living the Maine Life
Home
An Arty Portland Condo
Recipe
Mussel Chowder
My Maine
Knowing Phyllis Austin
Room With a View
Guide
What to Do in Maine This Month
Dining
Portland’s Cong Tu Bot
Theater
Bad Proms and Tragi-Coms
Books
Maine Superhero October Ghost
Music
Tall Horse
From Our Archives
On the cover: The Surf & Turf at Old Orchard Beach’s Butcher Burger, by Michael D. Wilson
Additional photos: Michael Piazza; John Benford; Molly Haley; Brian Fitzgerald