Bad Proms, Tragi-Coms, and More

It’s a quiet season for theater, but curtains are up this month on four gripping productions, with Maine and Maine writers taking center stage.

Misery

Penobscot Theatre Company, Bangor

131 Main St. 207-942-3333. $27–$38. Oct. 12–Nov. 5.

Stephen King’s 1987 tale of a romance writer who suffers a car accident and winds up in the “care” of a deranged nurse — his “number one fan” — is no less chilling 30 years later. Penobscot Theatre Company’s production uses a script adapted for the stage by another master storyteller, The Princess Bride author William Goldman, who also penned the 1990 film adaptation that earned Kathy Bates an Academy Award (we’re still a little scared of her).

Carrie: The Musical

Some Theatre Company, Orono

Keith Anderson Community House. 19 Bennoch Rd. Oct. 31–Nov. 12.

What do you know, it’s Stephen King again. When it premiered in 1988, the Broadway musical rendition of King’s first novel was a flop, but a cult following grew around the campy musical about a bullied high schooler who unleashes telekinetic powers against her tormentors at the Worst Prom Ever. This show’s interactive (a few seats “may get residual blood splatter” warns the Some Theatre Company website), with a Halloween party/faux-prom bookending the show on its October 31 opening night. Audience members are entered to win a copy of Carrie, signed by King.

My Mother’s Clothes Are Not My Mother

The Public Theatre, Lewiston

31 Maple St. 207-782-3200. $20. Nov. 10–19.

After her mother’s death, writer (and Down East contributing editor) Elizabeth Peavey is left to sort through her mom’s belongings, prompting a series of touching and often funny memories that span the course of their relationship. Peavey started performing her one-woman show to crowds around the state six years ago, and she took the show to New York for a short run in 2015. Her poignant performance rewards repeat viewings, and this time out, she’s debuting new material.

Lizzie Bright and the Buckminster Boy

The Theater Project, Brunswick.

14 School St. $12–$25. Nov. 9–19.

Gary Schmidt’s young-adult novel about an unlikely friendship in early–20th-century Maine won a Newbery Honor in 2005. Turner Buckminster feels out of place in Phippsburg until he meets Lizzie Bright Griffin, of Malaga Island, the real-life interracial community forcibly dispersed by the Maine government in 1912. This stage adaptation, geared to young audiences, is a glimpse at a dark chapter in Maine’s history and a look at how injustice can test friendship and shape a young life.