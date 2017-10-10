Travel, Where in Maine?, zeta 10.10.17

Where in Maine?

Where in Maine Nov 2017

Photographed by Mark Fleming

Can you name this historic little city?

This coastal town could have been called Londonderry, the story goes, if a coin toss between two founders had gone the other way. Any name they picked would have tongue-tied fewer future visitors than the name of the river on which the town was built, which comes from a Maliseet word describing a place for spearing sturgeon at night. You hear a lot about this town’s renaissance lately, and the hype is justified. In two-and-a-half centuries, it’s gone from a shipping mecca to a fairly gritty industrial hub to a white-collar service center. These days, the phases of the town’s economic history have settled into an enviable balance: the local shipyard draws a lot of water, but so does a health-care tech giant and a thriving retail sector that makes Main Street a pleasure to stroll in any season. The landmark bank building here dates to the town’s shipping heyday and has lately housed a series of high-concept restaurants, anchoring a downtown that doesn’t want for good dining. Can’t settle on a restaurant? Try flipping a coin.

