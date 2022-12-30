January 2023

Features

8th Annual Down East Reader Photo Contest

Our readers and fans understand better than anyone the essence of Maine — something our annual photo contest proves to us again and again.

This Woman Wants to Destroy Your Lawn

Heather McCargo and the Wild Seed Project want us all to think differently about what we plant (and, yeah, to think about it in winter).

by Peter Andrey Smith

Everything You’ve Always Wanted to Know About Heating with Wood

But didn’t know who to ask! If you’re smitten with the romance of a well-made woodpile or a dancing flame, you have a few things to learn.

by Katy Kelleher

Departments

North by East

A celebrated Westbrook roller rink is reborn, the 75-year-old Maine Turnpike is revered, and Harpswell’s local paper is relaunched. In Maine Dispatches, News Center Maine’s Pat Callaghan is retired.

Food and Drink

A prominent Maine chain examines lobster’s carbon footprint, the food rivals the beer at Milo’s Bissell Brothers Three Rivers, and South Portland’s Knightville neighborhood hosts (arguably) Maine’s best food block.

Good Things from Maine

Looking down at a Brewer miniaturist’s doll-size furniture and back on 150 years of pioneering Maine-made winter wear. Plus, hand-carved wooden tap handles in Winterport.

Maine Homes

A resourcefully styled Bowdoin A-frame, photographer Chansonetta Stanley Emmons’s century-old domestic portraits, and more appraisals in our recurring antiques roadshow.

+

Where In Maine

Maine Moment

Dooryard

Editor’s note, reader feedback, responses to November’s Where in Maine, the masthead, and more.

Columns

Books: Malaga Island Revisited; Room With a View.

My Favorite Place

Wilco bassist John Stirratt, on Jefferson’s Hidden Valley Nature Center.

On Our Cover: Port Clyde’s Marshall Point Light, by Kody Theriault.

Additional photos: Michael D. Wilson, Jason Frank and Benjamin Williamson.