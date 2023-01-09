8th Annual Down East Reader Photo Contest Winners

Down East readers understand better than anyone the essence of Maine — something our annual photo contest proves to us again and again. Readers submitted nearly 1,200 images this year in three categories: landscape, wildlife, and lifestyle. The demanding task of paring these down to some 60 finalists and, eventually, a winner and a runner-up in each category fell to the Down East photo staff and a panel of three talented guest judges: Down East contributors and veteran Maine photographers Danielle Sykes, Benjamin Williamson, and Peter Ralston.

Then, thousands of Down East fans voted online to pick their favorite images, and this year’s contest includes a Readers’ Choice winner in each category.

Our sincere thanks to everyone who shared their work with us. And a special thanks to ProMaster, a New England company dedicated to creating photography gear for everyone.

To start each week with a dose of breathtaking Maine photography, delivered right to your inbox — and to be the first to know about future contests — sign up below to get our free weekly Snapshot newsletter!

Grand Prize Landscape

Matt Wade | Bar Harbor, Maine



Taken at Echo Lake, Acadia National Park

Canon EOS R6, 24–105mm I pulled over to admire the fog coming over the pines and noticed this lightning bolt along the thawing black ice. Then, I began to notice these subtle reflections among all the different textures and patterns surrounding it. Fascination with weather has always inspired me to pick up my camera and venture out, and the changing of the seasons is why I fell in love with Maine.

Runner Up Landscape

Amelia Singer | Stockton Springs, Maine



Taken at the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, between Prospect and Verona Island

DJI Mini 2 I got out at sunrise to get some footage of the bridge during foliage season. The fog rolling around in the valley was a beautiful surprise. It was changing so quickly, along with the sun, so I had to work fast to snap a few pictures with my drone. It wasn’t really the foliage photo I was aiming for, but it ended up being my favorite shot.

Readers’ Choice Landscape

Kathleen Mathieu | Auburn, Maine



Taken at Lookout Point, in Harpswell

iPhone 12 Pro Max I got out at sunrise to get some footage of the bridge during foliage season. The fog rolling around in the valley was a beautiful surprise. It was changing so quickly, along with the sun, so I had to work fast to snap a few pictures with my drone. It wasn’t really the foliage photo I was aiming for, but it ended up being my favorite shot.

Advertisement

Grand Prize Wildlife

Laura Zamfirescu | Monroe, Maine



Taken in Monroe

Nikon Z7, 500mm It’s not every day you get to see a very young baby porcupine (called a porcupette). I was fortunate to come upon one, with its mom, on a trail behind my house last summer. By the soft quills, I guess it wasn’t older than two or three weeks. I kept my distance, so as not to disturb them, and watched them interact for more than 20 minutes. Sweetest thing I’ve seen this year.

Runner Up Wildlife

Robin Ohrt | Rockport, Maine



Taken on Machias Seal Island

Canon EOS R5, 100–400mm Last June, I went to Machias Seal Island, 12 miles off Cutler, which is a Disneyland for photographers, birders, and lovers of puffins. Thanks to a dear friend, I was able to capture this razorbill bringing a mouthful of fish back to its burrow for its young.

Readers’ Choice Wildlife

Chelsea Harnum | Sanford, Maine



Taken on Wells Beach

Canon EOS 90D, 150–600mm I was taking a walk along the beach when I noticed this fox among the dunes. I kept my distance and photographed her for a half hour before her kits playfully entered the scene. Just before they disappeared into the dense brush, I captured this sweet moment between a vixen and her kit. I love the way the late-day sun glows around them.

Advertisement

Grand Prize Lifestyle

Jordan Gunn | Dahlonega, Georgia



Taken on Deer Isle

Olympus OM-1, 35mm It was the perfect morning for a family walk, and I grabbed my late-grandfather’s film camera, hoping to shoot in the beautiful encompassing fog. When we rounded the corner to the top of the blueberry field, my son just darted towards the coast. It was his first time on Deer Isle, a place that’s a part of my family heritage. I snapped this photo wanting to capture the coastline and to remember the generations of love for this place.

Runner Up Lifestyle

Anastasia Paradis | New Canada, Maine



Taken in Fort Kent

Canon 5D Mark II, 24–70mm I own and work with horses as a hobby and love taking photos of them. So, when a friend invited me over to learn to drive a sleigh, I jumped at the chance and, of course, packed my camera. Little did I know the snow would be falling just right and the sun perfectly low through the trees. The whole day was straight out of a winter painting.

Readers’ Choice Wildlife

Don Powers | Orono, Maine



Taken in Stonington

Canon 5D Mark II, 70–200mm I just love the feel of a working harbor and arriving in Stonington early enough to see and hear the day begin for so many. As I stood watching the lobstermen receive the bait lowered down to them, I happened to be in the perfect position to get this shot. We all start our days differently, and some are just a little more difficult than others.

Sponsor’s Choice

Luke Madden | Portland, Maine



Taken at Kettle Cove, in Cape Elizabeth

Canon EOS 5D Mark III, 70–300mm I own and work with horses as a hobby and love taking photos of them. So, when a friend invited me over to learn to drive a sleigh, I jumped at the chance and, of course, packed my camera. Little did I know the snow would be falling just right and the sun perfectly low through the trees. The whole day was straight out of a winter painting.

This photo was selected for special recognition by our contest sponsors at ProMaster, which has been filling the needs of passionate photographers for more than 60 years, selling products exclusively through independently owned stores. “This image perfectly showcases the intensity of the ocean while providing depth to the story of Maine’s heritage,” the ProMaster team writes. “The color, composition, and meaning behind this photo make it an exceptional capture. In essence, this image represents what photography is all about, capturing a moment in time that tells a story and drives an emotion.”

Follow @promasterphoto on Instagram to see more outstanding images shot using ProMaster gear.

Bonus gallery: The next three Readers’ Choice runners up in each category. Thanks to everyone who voted! Click an image to view full size.

BUY THIS ISSUE