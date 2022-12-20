Maine News You May Have Missed

Greenville

Developers aiming to revitalize the ski area at Big Moose Mountain put plans on indefinite hold after negotiations with the existing owner — who owes the state millions in fines for mismanagement and illegal timber harvesting — went downhill.

Portland

News Center Maine’s Pat Callaghan signed off one last time, retiring after 40 years at the station and 33 years on the anchor desk. He started his career at New Hampshire Public Radio and WLBZ, in Bangor.

T15 R6 WELS

At Pennington Mountain, near the Aroostook County town of Eagle Lake, a group of geologists discovered deposits of rare minerals used in high-tech products, from cell phones to electric cars. Maine’s Land Use Planning Commission would have to approve any mining activity.

Benton

Construction began on Maine’s largest solar farm, on 926 acres across Benton, Clinton, and the unorganized territory of Unity. When the farm goes online, in 2024, it’s expected to provide enough power for 30,000 homes a year.

Trenton

In an effort to recruit skilled workers, boatbuilder Hinckley Yachts started a program to help pay off student loans for graduates of technical training programs who get jobs with the company. Hinckley employs about 260 people and is looking to add some two dozen more.

Augusta

The National Labor Relations Board ordered national quick-service chain Chipotle to reopen a location it closed when employees tried to unionize. The decision requires the company to offer the former employees their jobs, with back pay, and to allow unionization efforts.