Can you name the street that hosts these houses, and the town and neighborhood where it’s found?

This now-colorful stretch of row houses was built in 1847 and 1848 by a self-taught architect who has another handful of prominent Maine landmarks to his name. He designed the buildings in a Greek Revival style, with projecting entrances and casement windows topped with what look like iron mustaches. Cheery as the strip is, it has a link to infamy, as one of the units once housed the family of Mainer and slave trader Nathaniel Gordon, captured in 1860 trafficking humans off the coast of West Africa and later hanged, the only American slave trader ever tried and executed for the crime. If you lived here in 1860, you could have stepped outside to watch the construction of another Maine architectural landmark, this one Italianate and palatial, just kitty-corner across the intersection, built by an über-wealthy hotel magnate. Still, the neighborhood surrounding these impressive dwellings has long hosted a mix of swells and working-class residents, and it still does, despite rising rents and property values. The district is known for its walkability, and today’s row house residents are just a few blocks from a terrific museum, a beloved neighborhood bar, and a great dumpling shop, among other urban delights.

❯❯ Submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.





