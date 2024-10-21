Subscribe Here
dem cover october

Can You Name This Maine Lakeside Retreat?

Located on the shore of Maine’s largest lake, it has been owned and operated by the same family since the 1960s.

Where in Maine? November 2024 clue
Photo by Dave Waddell
From our November 2024 issue

On the shore of Maine’s largest lake lies this resort’s main lodge, which has looked out at sunrises over Mount Kineo for nearly a century. The rustic, nearly century-old resort — dotted with lakeside cabins, cottages, tent sites, and yurts — has been owned and operated by the same family since the 1960s. The surrounding woods and waters offer ample opportunities for year-round recreation, from cross-country skiing to whitewater rafting to bird-watching (the local avian population includes black-capped chickadees, dark-eyed juncos, and partridges, among many others). For grand north-woods views, guests might also consider taking a seaplane ride with the resort’s own flight service. After splashing back down, they can unwind in the main lodge’s lakeside dining room, which dishes out three meals a day. The prime-rib dinner, served Friday and Saturday evenings, draws a crowd.

Submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.

Down East Magazine, November 2024

Get all of our latest stories delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Subscribe to Down East magazine.

Our Other Brands:

Don’t Miss an Issue

Subscribe Here
dem cover october