Can You Name This Maine Lakeside Retreat?

On the shore of Maine’s largest lake lies this resort’s main lodge, which has looked out at sunrises over Mount Kineo for nearly a century. The rustic, nearly century-old resort — dotted with lakeside cabins, cottages, tent sites, and yurts — has been owned and operated by the same family since the 1960s. The surrounding woods and waters offer ample opportunities for year-round recreation, from cross-country skiing to whitewater rafting to bird-watching (the local avian population includes black-capped chickadees, dark-eyed juncos, and partridges, among many others). For grand north-woods views, guests might also consider taking a seaplane ride with the resort’s own flight service. After splashing back down, they can unwind in the main lodge’s lakeside dining room, which dishes out three meals a day. The prime-rib dinner, served Friday and Saturday evenings, draws a crowd.

Submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.