Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

My husband, Bob, and I bought a Maine farm in 1970 and spent two summers there before becoming year-round residents. Bob had been with a big bank in Boston, but he was offered a job with Union Trust Co. in Ellsworth. One of his most satisfying experiences was when he sat at Jon Wilson’s kitchen table, listening to his dream of starting a magazine called WoodenBoat. Bob was forever proud of Union Trust for making the decision to help launch WoodenBoat. Bravo to Jon, his magazine, and the school that continues to inspire many a wooden-boat enthusiast.

— Bundy H. Boit, of Penobscot, Maine