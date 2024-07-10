Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Plenty of baby kale from that garden has reached our table while dining at Primo. We moved into our Rockport home ahead of the delivery of our cookware and just after the opening of the restaurant. In need of a meal, we went for dinner and, basically, haven’t stopped. Some staff have become friends outside of work hours. While visiting a restaurant in Asheville last year, the sommelier came over, and she said “I know you!” and then started to cry (me too) because she had typically covered the station at Primo where we usually sit. We hadn’t seen her since she relocated to the Carolinas many years earlier. We had a group hug and an off-site Primo reunion.

— Ira Schwartz of Rockport, Maine, and Santa Cruz, California