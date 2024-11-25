Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Today’s delivery of your October issue was especially noteworthy, as I was very pleased to see the two-page spread on the decommissioned Belfast pump house. We pass it many times during our yearly stays in Bayside, on our way to and from town. Frequent expeditions take us to Hannaford, the Belfast Community Co-op, Left Bank Books, Chase’s Daily, the waterfront walk through the shipyard, and so much more. Belfast, like the Bayside community, is a treasure. The pump house, dam, and short rush of water to the bay make for a literal and metaphorical line of demarcation, going and coming home.

— Richard Woodward, of Clemson, South Carolina