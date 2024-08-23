Can You Name This Renowned Maine Boat School?

It's operated by another Maine publication that happens to be celebrating a big anniversary this year too.

September 2024 Where in Maine? clue
Photo by Tara Rice
From our September 2024 issue

There’s a magazine headquartered on the Maine coast that celebrated a milestone anniversary this year. Or, okay, there are two, but we’re not talking about ourselves in this case. Rather this other magazine just marked 50 years of covering a rather niche, traditional aspect of seafaring. The magazine also operates a boat school, and members of Maine’s windjammer fleet gather there every summer for some on-the-water fun, such as, in the moment captured here, racing in rowboats while one teammate balances an egg on a spoon (if the egg breaks, the team is disqualified). The rest of the summer, the school is mostly concerned with instruction in sailing and boatbuilding. Although the curriculum is wide ranging and geared to all skill levels, the school is very particular about one thing: materials.

Submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.

August 2024 cover of Down East Magazine

Get all of our latest stories delivered straight to your mailbox every month. Subscribe to Down East magazine.