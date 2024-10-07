Where in Maine? Our Favorite Answer

Devil’s Den is a beautiful spot on Black Brook. I have visited for 50 years. The walls show the amazing power of water that scoured through the rock until nature somehow redirected the brook to a new spot. As a kid, I found it kind of creepy. When you are all the way into the den, all forest sounds are muffled and drips of water fall from the walls and echo when they hit the small pools on the floor. It has always seemed like a setting for a Stephen King story to me. I take my children there every year, and they are in awe of this spot. They were excited to see a sight that they know so well in the pages of your magazine. Just a quick update: we were there during the first week of August and the road had washed out during the awful flooding earlier this year. You can still carefully climb through the washout and walk down to the entrance of the den. It’s evident that nature sent the brook back through the den once again. — Pamela Griffin, of Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey