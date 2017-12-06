Where in Maine?

Can you guess the name of this rural township or cove?

Make no mistake — the serene little cove where you’ll find this abandoned herring smokehouse was once the site of an embarrassing nautical screw-up. Or so goes the legend, anyway, which tells of an early-19th–century skipper who ran aground here after a navigation error. He was coming from Boston with a cargo hold full of lumber, and rather than return to face the music, he and his crew simply disembarked, grabbed the wood, built some houses, and stuck around. A town was incorporated on the site in 1827. It flourished awhile, then de-organized in 1945, and today, it’s an unorganized seaside township of about 300 year-round residents, with nary a stoplight. Travelers largely bypass the place en route to more famous photo-ops the next town over, following in the footsteps of rusticators and Roosevelts. But at the end of many of the area’s unpaved roads await idyllic coastal scenes like this one, thanks to two different bodies of water abutting the north and south sides of town.

❯❯ If you can guess the name of this rural township or the cove where a sheepish old captain (allegedly) came ashore, submit your answer below. We’ll feature our favorite letter in an upcoming issue — and send the winner a Down East wall calendar.





