Can you name this coastal town?

Judging from the name of the spruce-studded island just offshore, it’s fair to assume the tidal waters shown here once hosted a fish trap. It may have supplied food or baitfish to the village of Green’s Landing, which is how this area was known when it was settled in the early 19th century. The town was renamed around the turn of the 20th, after the market boomed for a natural resource the surrounding islands contain in abundance. That boom’s long over, and today, the village is first and foremost a fishing town. From this spot, you can walk just over a mile to the harbor and admire the fishing fleet that lands more lobster than any other Maine port. Or you could forget the town altogether and just linger on the pocket beach off to right of these rocks, the rare sandy patch along this stretch of the coast, offering one heck of a view.