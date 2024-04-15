How would you describe your approach to teaching? Who are your favorite photography educators and what have you learned from them?

A: When teaching group photography, I have to learn everyone’s goals very quickly. More skilled photographers who need space to work get just that, which gives me the opportunity to work closely with those who need more of my time. That said, I stay available to everyone, bouncing from person to person answering questions and sharing ideas. We all have to be on the same page though, and our locations do that. We’re all faced with the same landscapes, conditions, and light. When we arrive at a location, we talk about what to expect and what to look for, after that everyone is free to search out their own scenes and images. I take my students to some very classic places around Acadia and use these well-known spots to talk about why they work so well photographically, whether it be compositional elements, the way light works with the landscape, or both. We also seek out the unseen, those details missed by most, searching for unique ways to show the scene.

Frans Lanting was a great inspiration to me early on in my career. Viewing his work showed me how documentary photography can also be artistic. You can teach a lesson, tell a story, and create something moving all in a single image. I learned to pay attention to my environment and to recognize unique conditions within. He taught me to look beyond what was in front of me and to consider every element involved in its creation.