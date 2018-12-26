OUR FAVORITE LETTER

That’s the sunset over the pier at Fort Foster. We don’t often see sunset there, but we’ve been walking the 2-mile loop in the early morning for more than two decades. We always pause at the end of the pier to enjoy the mighty Piscataqua River, with its wildlife, lobstermen, and sailboats, tugs, and ships coming and going. Since New Hampshire identifies with many things that are Kittery’s (e.g., the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard), we’re okay with sharing their Major General John Foster for our fort.

— The Wednesday Walkers, Kittery Point, Maine